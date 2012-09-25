UPDATE 1-Qatar food imports hit after Arab nations cut ties - trade sources
* Qatari government seeks to reassure citizens (Writes through with comment, detail, background)
NEW YORK, Sept 25 A small exchanger leak at PBF Energy's 182,200-barrels-per-day Delaware City refinery this week had no impact on production, sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
The tube leak was fixed immediately. It is unclear how much oil spilled.
A company spokesman was not immediately available for comment.
* Qatari government seeks to reassure citizens (Writes through with comment, detail, background)
CANCUN, Mexico, June 5 Global airlines raised their 2017 profit forecast for the industry on Monday and heard pleas to stand by a pledge to curb emissions, despite a U.S. decision to exit the separate Paris climate pact.