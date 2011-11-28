Nov. 28 PBF Energy's 190,000 barrel per day refinery in Delaware City, Delaware had a power outage on Sunday which resulted in heavy flaring, according to a report from local media on Monday.

Officials reported shortly after midnight that the problem was under control, with affected production units expected to come back to service over the next few days, the Delaware Online website said.

Delmarva power, a unit of Washington, DC based Pepco Holdings POM.N, said they have about 977 customers out in the state of Delaware. Most of the outages are in the northern part of the state.

A PBF company spokesman was not immediately available for comment.