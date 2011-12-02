Dec 2 PBF Energy reported a release of sulfur dioxide due to an electrical failure on a motor at its 182,200 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Delaware City, Delaware, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.

About 200 pounds of sulfur dioxide (SO2) was released to the flare as a result of an electrical failure on a motor, the filing said.

PBF bought the refinery, which processes heavy crude oil, from Valero Energy Corp VLO.N last year and began restarting it in May this year. (For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to <OFD/INFO>) (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore; Editing by David Gregorio)