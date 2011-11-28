Nov 28 PBF Energy said on Monday that some units at its 190,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Delaware City, Delaware, did not shut down in Sunday night's power outage.

"A number of the major units are still operating," said Michael Gayda, a spokesman for the company.

Gayda said PBF is examining the downed units to make sure they sustained no damage in the outage and can be started safely, but he had no timeline for restart.

"We want to get them up and running as soon as possible," he said. (Reporting by Janet McGurty)