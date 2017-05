HOUSTON, July 12 A fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCC) and hydrotreater have gone down at PBF Energy Inc's newly-acquired Torrance refinery near Los Angeles following an upset on Monday, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

PBF on Monday said it experienced an unplanned flaring event at the facility. PBF, which acquired the refinery from Exxon Mobil on July 1, was not immediately available to comment on Tuesday. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Terry Wade)