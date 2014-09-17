(Adds company comment in paragraph 6)
By Jarrett Renshaw
NEW YORK, Sept 17 PBF Energy plans to
begin an over month-long, refinery-wide maintenance shutdown of
its 160,000 barrel-a-day facility in Toledo, Ohio, on Oct. 10,
according to a person familiar with the refinery's operations.
The company has said publicly that the turnaround would last
about 40 days and would begin in the fourth quarter. The company
has not specified the start date of the work.
However, a source familiar with the work said it was on
track to begin Oct. 10. A second source familiar with the plans
said they included a new reactor for the catalytic cracker.
The sources could not be identified because they are not
authorized to speak publicly about operations.
The turnaround is expected to cost $130 million, resulting
in improved production from the gasoline-making catalytic
cracker and increased distillate production capability, PBF
Chief Executive Officer Tom Nimbley told analysts last month.
A spokesman for Parsippany, New Jersey-based PBF said while
the company discussed the shutdown during earnings calls, it was
not going to comment on the specifing timing, which is subject
to change.
The refinery processes light, sweet crudes from the Gulf
Coast, Bakken region and Canada, according to traders and the
company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The plant
has received imports of about 104,000 barrels a day of Canadian
Oil on average since January 2012, U.S. data show.
The refinery was in the process of completing construction
of a new 450,000 barrel crude storage tank last month, and
Nimbley said the company hopes to add its own off-loading
facility to give it more flexibility.
PBF, which was formed in 2008 to acquire U.S. refineries,
purchased the Toledo facility in 2010 from Sunoco. In
the same year, PBF purchased Valero's refineries in
Paulsboro, New Jersey and Delaware City, Delaware.
PBF shares closed down 3.6 percent at $23.98 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Bernard Orr)