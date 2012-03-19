NEW YORK, March 19 PBF Energy declined to
comment on Monday on the status of its 182,000-barrels-per-day
Delaware City, Delaware refinery following a fire at the plant's
desulfurization unit last Friday.
"We did confirm a fire at the Delaware City refinery on
Friday. At this point we have nothing to add and we treat
operations, maintenance and turnarounds as confidential
information," a PBF spokesman said.
The market for ultra-low-sulfur diesel on the U.S. East
Coast had risen even before the fire. On Monday, the prompt
March material was talked at 7.25/7.75 cents over the New York
Mercantile Exchange's April heating oil futures contract.
The cash ULSD market hit an eight-month high on a
differential basis.
The fire started in the early evening and was extinguished
about a half an hour later.
PBF Energy, a private, independent U.S. refiner, restarted
the plant last year after a lengthy shutdown and overhaul. PBF
bought the refinery from Valero Energy in 2010.