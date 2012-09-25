NEW YORK, Sept 25 PBF Energy plans about 30 days of maintenance at its 160,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Paulsboro, New Jersey on the alkylation unit and the 55,000-bpd gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit, a trade source said on Tuesday.

The work is scheduled to begin in November, the source said. The alkylation unit adds octane to gasoline.

A company spokesman was not immediately available for comment.