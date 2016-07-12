By Sarah Marsh
| HAVANA, July 12
HAVANA, July 12 Cuba's 65,000-barrels-per-day
(bpd) Cienfuegos refinery will be partially shut for 120 days
this year due to maintenance and produce only minimum output, a
top official at Venezuelan state oil firm PDVSA said on Tuesday.
The Soviet-era refinery, a joint-venture with Venezuela, is
currently running at its minimum output capacity of 50,000 bpd,
said Luis Morillo, the general manager of PDVSA's Cuba division.
His comments come days after Cuban President Raul Castro
acknowledged that oil imports from Venezuela had fallen this
year, creating further problems for the cash-strapped economy.
"We expect it to be paralyzed 120 days," Morillo said on the
sidelines of a conference about Venezuela in Havana. This meant
only certain plants in the refinery would be stopped, he
clarified.
"I think that within the next 90 days, this (technical
problem) will be totally and absolutely resolved."
Morillo said the maintenance work on the refinery, which
processes part of the oil Cuba receives from Venezuela on
preferential terms, "will not affect in any way the ordinary
life of Cuban society."
Reuters reported exclusively last week that Venezuela's
overall shipments to Cuba, including both crude and products,
declined 19.5 percent to 83,130 bpd in the first half of this
year.
In view of the lower oil imports and a lack of hard
currency, Cuba will be sharply cutting electricity and fuel
consumption in the second half of 2016, its economy minister
told the National Assembly on Friday.
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)