UPDATE 3-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
CARACAS Dec 6 Venezuela's massive 955,000 barrel-per-day Paraguana refining center was operating at around 45 percent of capacity on Monday, according to an internal document from state oil company PDVSA seen by Reuters on Tuesday. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer Editing by W Simon)
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
BRASILIA, May 20 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Saturday challenged a recorded conversation implicating him in a corruption probe, saying he would continue as president and ask the Supreme Court to verify the integrity of the recording.