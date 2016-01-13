(Adds workers evacuated, details)
By Mircely Guanipa
PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela Jan 13 Operations at
Venezuela's massive 955,000-barrel-per-day Paraguana refinery
complex were paralyzed by an electrical blackout on Wednesday
morning, according to two workers and an anti-government union
leader.
Employees at the 645,000-bpd Amuay refinery and adjacent
310,000-bpd Cardon refinery were evacuated as a precaution and
children at schools near the complex were sent home, one worker
said. Firemen were at the site, another worker added.
Images on social media appeared to show thick columns of
black smoke emanating from the refineries, which are run by
state oil company PDVSA.
It was not immediately clear what caused the problems
reported by the workers.
"At 8:35 a.m. there was a blackout, again due to problems at
the Genevapca electrical plant at Cardon," said union boss Ivan
Freites, a fierce critic of PDVSA's management and an opposition
activist. "Both refineries are halted."
A PDVSA spokeswoman said the company was preparing to give a
statement on the situation.
"There's no light," said one worker at Cardon earlier on
Wednesday, asking to remain anonymous because he is not
authorized to speak to media. "The plants have been halted."
Freites told Reuters last week that the Paraguana refinery
complex was operating at 460,000 bpd, or around half its
capacity, citing an internal report.
The OPEC country's refinery circuit has been plagued with
unplanned stoppages in recent years, with power outages at
Paraguana in 2014 prompting PDVSA to import gasoline and diesel.
Critics argue that a lack of maintenance and a shortage of
spare parts due to strict currency controls implemented by the
country's socialist government have left refineries chronically
operating well below capacity.
An explosion at Amuay in 2012 that sparked a huge fire
killed more than 40 people and halted operations.
Venezuela, which has the world's largest oil reserves, often
says sabotage is to blame for power outages.
PDVSA, under the leadership of Oil Minister Eulogio del
Pino, says it is modernizing its refineries.
