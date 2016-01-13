(Adds workers evacuated, details)

By Mircely Guanipa

PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela Jan 13 Operations at Venezuela's massive 955,000-barrel-per-day Paraguana refinery complex were paralyzed by an electrical blackout on Wednesday morning, according to two workers and an anti-government union leader.

Employees at the 645,000-bpd Amuay refinery and adjacent 310,000-bpd Cardon refinery were evacuated as a precaution and children at schools near the complex were sent home, one worker said. Firemen were at the site, another worker added.

Images on social media appeared to show thick columns of black smoke emanating from the refineries, which are run by state oil company PDVSA.

It was not immediately clear what caused the problems reported by the workers.

"At 8:35 a.m. there was a blackout, again due to problems at the Genevapca electrical plant at Cardon," said union boss Ivan Freites, a fierce critic of PDVSA's management and an opposition activist. "Both refineries are halted."

A PDVSA spokeswoman said the company was preparing to give a statement on the situation.

"There's no light," said one worker at Cardon earlier on Wednesday, asking to remain anonymous because he is not authorized to speak to media. "The plants have been halted."

Freites told Reuters last week that the Paraguana refinery complex was operating at 460,000 bpd, or around half its capacity, citing an internal report.

The OPEC country's refinery circuit has been plagued with unplanned stoppages in recent years, with power outages at Paraguana in 2014 prompting PDVSA to import gasoline and diesel.

Critics argue that a lack of maintenance and a shortage of spare parts due to strict currency controls implemented by the country's socialist government have left refineries chronically operating well below capacity.

An explosion at Amuay in 2012 that sparked a huge fire killed more than 40 people and halted operations.

Venezuela, which has the world's largest oil reserves, often says sabotage is to blame for power outages.

PDVSA, under the leadership of Oil Minister Eulogio del Pino, says it is modernizing its refineries. (Reporting by Mircely Guanipa; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Paul Simao)