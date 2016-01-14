(Recasts on PDVSA announcement)
By Mircely Guanipa
PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela Jan 13 Venezuelan state
oil company PDVSA said on Wednesday it had begun restarting
operations at its massive 955,000-barrel-per-day Paraguana
refinery complex following a blackout.
Employees at the 645,000-bpd Amuay refinery and adjacent
310,000-bpd Cardon refinery were evacuated as a precaution and
children at schools near the complex were sent home, one
refinery worker said earlier on Wednesday.
Another worker had said firemen were at the site.
"PDVSA restored power and proceeded to restore industrial
services (water, steam, air) to both refining complexes, with
which it began the process of safely restarting the
installations," the company said in a press release.
PDVSA said the problem was the result of a blackout at
Cardon.
Images on social media appeared to show thick columns of
black smoke emanating from the refineries.
Union boss Ivan Freites, a fierce critic of PDVSA's
management and an opposition activist, last week said the
Paraguana complex was operating at 460,000 bpd, or around half
its capacity, citing an internal report.
The OPEC country's refinery circuit has been plagued with
unplanned stoppages in recent years, with power outages at
Paraguana in 2014 prompting PDVSA to import gasoline and diesel.
Critics argue that a lack of maintenance and a shortage of
spare parts due to strict currency controls implemented by the
country's socialist government have left refineries chronically
operating well below capacity.
An explosion at Amuay in 2012 that sparked a huge fire
killed more than 40 people and halted operations.
Venezuela, which has the world's largest oil reserves, often
says sabotage is to blame for power outages.
PDVSA, under the leadership of Oil Minister Eulogio del
Pino, says it is modernizing its refineries.
