(Recasts on PDVSA announcement)

By Mircely Guanipa

PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela Jan 13 Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA said on Wednesday it had begun restarting operations at its massive 955,000-barrel-per-day Paraguana refinery complex following a blackout.

Employees at the 645,000-bpd Amuay refinery and adjacent 310,000-bpd Cardon refinery were evacuated as a precaution and children at schools near the complex were sent home, one refinery worker said earlier on Wednesday.

Another worker had said firemen were at the site.

"PDVSA restored power and proceeded to restore industrial services (water, steam, air) to both refining complexes, with which it began the process of safely restarting the installations," the company said in a press release.

PDVSA said the problem was the result of a blackout at Cardon.

Images on social media appeared to show thick columns of black smoke emanating from the refineries.

Union boss Ivan Freites, a fierce critic of PDVSA's management and an opposition activist, last week said the Paraguana complex was operating at 460,000 bpd, or around half its capacity, citing an internal report.

The OPEC country's refinery circuit has been plagued with unplanned stoppages in recent years, with power outages at Paraguana in 2014 prompting PDVSA to import gasoline and diesel.

Critics argue that a lack of maintenance and a shortage of spare parts due to strict currency controls implemented by the country's socialist government have left refineries chronically operating well below capacity.

An explosion at Amuay in 2012 that sparked a huge fire killed more than 40 people and halted operations.

Venezuela, which has the world's largest oil reserves, often says sabotage is to blame for power outages.

PDVSA, under the leadership of Oil Minister Eulogio del Pino, says it is modernizing its refineries. (Reporting by Mircely Guanipa; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe, Paul Simao and Joseph Radford)