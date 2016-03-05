(Recasts with fire brought under control, adds details)

PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela, March 5 A fire broke out at Venezuela's 310,000 barrel-per-day Cardon refinery on Saturday but it was quickly controlled, a worker and union leader reported.

There was no immediate comment from Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA, which runs the refinery in the northwestern Paraguana peninsula.

The fire started around 2:30 a.m. local time (0730 GMT) in a pumping room, according to union boss and fierce PDVSA critic Ivan Freites.

A worker inside Cardon, who asked to remain anonymous because he was not authorized to speak to the press, said the fire had been brought under control and there were no injuries.

(Reporting By Mircely Guanipa; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Tom Brown)