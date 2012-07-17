Ukraine says prepared to negotiate with Gazprom outside Russia
KIEV, June 8 Ukrainian state energy firm Naftogaz is prepared to attend talks with Russian gas giant Gazprom provided negotiations are not held in Russia, Naftogaz said on Thursday.
HOUSTON, July 17 Petrobras on Tuesday reported a power outage at its 100,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Pasadena, Texas, according to a recording on a community hotline.
"We're trying to bring the plant down safely," the company said on the hotline message, noting there was no known impact to the surrounding community.
The company had no further comment.
KIEV, June 8 Ukrainian state energy firm Naftogaz is prepared to attend talks with Russian gas giant Gazprom provided negotiations are not held in Russia, Naftogaz said on Thursday.
DUBAI, June 8 The president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has sent condolences to his Iranian counterpart after at least 13 people were killed in militant attacks on Iran's parliament and Ayatollah Khomeini's mausoleum in Tehran.