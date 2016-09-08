(Adds details from letter and about market conditions) By Jarrett Renshaw NEW YORK, Sept 8 Philadelphia Energy Solutions told employees Wednesday it intended to slash benefits and reduce staff due to weak gasoline margins and high costs for renewable fuel credits, according to a company letter obtained by Reuters. The company said it would defer capital projects, including planned autumn maintenance, along with additional work aimed at meeting new federal regulations calling for lower fuel sulfur levels. Echoing complaints from other independent refiners, PES said the high cost of meeting the government's renewable fuel standards has taken a toll on the company's balance sheet. The company is on track to spend $250 million this year buying required renewable fuel credits, nearly double the company's base payroll, the letter said. Philadelphia Energy Solutions also cited weak gasoline margins 1RBc1-CLc1 during the busy summer driving season. During the summer of 2016, gasoline margins were at their lowest in six years. The company declined to comment in an email. "While we were hopeful that the higher gasoline demand normally seen in the summer season would materially reduce the product overhang and allow prices to move up to a sustainable levels, that did not happen to the degree needed," the company's CEO Phil Rinaldi, said in the letter. According to the letter, employees are being asked to pay more for their medical benefits and the company is suspending a matching retirement plan. It will also announce a voluntary separation plan. Refiners and fuel importers are required to meet a U.S. biofuel quota of roughly 10 percent through blending products like ethanol into gasoline and diesel. If they fall short, they can buy credits generated by companies in compliance. But the cost of the credits, known as Renewable Identification Numbers (RINs), has jumped. The rising costs hurt independent refiners like PES even more, because they don't have blending or retail operations like other refiners that would reduce these costs. Instead, they have to buy RINs, and the cost of those credits has been rising. "Refiners that are integrated into the retail space take money from their left pocket and put it to their right pocket - their retail arm - so they do not suffer. But merchant refiners don't have a 'right pocket,' Rinaldi said. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw)