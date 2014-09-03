HOUSTON, Sept 3 Phillips 66 began a planned overhaul on a gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit on Wednesday at its 247,000 barrel per day (bpd) Sweeny, Texas refinery, according to energy intelligence service Genscape.

Phillips had filed notice with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality that it would begin planned work on the 78,000 bpd FCCU as required every five years.

Genscape said the FCCU was shutting down and vent consistent with a shutdown. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)