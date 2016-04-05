(Recasts and adds explanation for shutdown of units)
By Jarrett Renshaw
NEW YORK, April 5 The sudden closure of the
Keystone oil pipeline from Canada has forced Phillips 66
to shut several units at its Illinois refinery, sources said on
Tuesday, as the ripple effects of disrupting one of the largest
U.S. import lines spread.
TransCanada Corp said it had shut its 590,000
barrel per day (bpd) Keystone pipeline system, which carries
light and heavy crude from Alberta to Cushing, Oklahoma, and
into Texas, on Saturday due to a potential leak in South Dakota.
It told shippers the line may not resume operating until Friday.
Company work crews are still investigating the leak, as is
the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous
Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA).
Although U.S. cash crude traders said the outage was having
a limited impact on markets given expectations the line would
quickly resume operating, at least one big refinery that relies
heavily on Keystone was feeling the effect.
Phillips' Wood River, Illinois, plant has shut down a 64,000
bpd sour crude unit and a 16,000 bpd coker due to the disruption
in supply, two sources told Reuters. A day ago it had cut
production rates at the 306,000 bpd refinery, although it has
since restored full operations at other units.
The company also advanced some planned work on the units
during the shutdown, which could extend beyond the restart of
the pipeline, the sources said. The plant imported nearly
200,000 bpd of heavy sour Canadian crude last year, according to
U.S. government data.
Phillips 66 confirmed that it cut rates at the refinery to
deal with the pipeline issues, but declined to discuss or
confirm the shutdown of the units.
"At this time we are still meeting product supply
commitments to our customers in the region," Phillips 66 said.
Canadian heavy crude differentials widened on Monday on news
of the pipeline shut down. Western Canada Select heavy blend
crude for May delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, last traded on
Monday at $13.90 per barrel below the West Texas Intermediate
benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy brokers. That compares
with a settlement of $13.30 per barrel below the benchmark on
Friday.
The prices are holding at the same level today, traders say.
(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Chris Reese)