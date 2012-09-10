* Phillips 66 says did not file NJDEP report

* No market impact, trade says

By Janet McGurty

NEW YORK, Sept 10 Phillips 66 said on Monday there was no fire at its 238,000 barrel-per-day Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey, after a report was made to state environmental regulators that black smoke was coming from the plant on Sunday.

Rich Johnson, a spokesman for Phillips 66, said the company did not report smoke at the Bayway refinery.

"It was an erroneous report filed with NJDEP by an unknown third party," he said.

"There was never any smoke or fire at the refinery."

The filing with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection linked the smoke to a previous incident involving "smoke dust."

There was no market impact, according to market sources.

"I heard it was just smoke. That's it," said one New York Harbor products trader.

According to a Linden police and fire representative, neither departments were called to assist with the incident.