Connecticut Senate passes bill allowing purchase of nuclear power
June 7 Connecticut's Senate passed a bill Wednesday morning that could allow the state to buy power from Dominion Energy Inc's Millstone nuclear power plant.
HOUSTON, June 3 Phillips 66's joint-venture 146,000 barrel-per-day(bpd) Borger, Texas, refinery reported a process upset in Area A on Friday, according to a notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
The Borger refinery is operated by Phillips in a 50-50 joint venture with Cenovus Energy Inc.
SINGAPORE/DUBAI, June 7 Abu Dhabi petroleum port authorities have eased restrictions on oil tankers going to and from Qatar, according to industry sources and shipping circulars seen by Reuters on Wednesday.