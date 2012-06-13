UPDATE 3-Glencore outbids Yancoal for Rio Tinto's Hunter Valley coal mines
* Rio Tinto says will respond 'in due course' (Adds Rio comment, paragraph 6, bullet point)
June 13 Phillips 66 on Wednesday reported a process upset at its joint-venture 146,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Borger, Texas, refinery, according to a filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
The incident happened around 7:08 p.m. local time Tuesday, the filing said.
The Borger refinery is operated by Phillips in a 50-50 joint venture with Cenovus Energy Inc.
* Rio Tinto says will respond 'in due course' (Adds Rio comment, paragraph 6, bullet point)
* Wall Street hits new intra-day highs before paring most gains