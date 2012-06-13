June 13 Phillips 66 on Wednesday reported a process upset at its joint-venture 146,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Borger, Texas, refinery, according to a filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The incident happened around 7:08 p.m. local time Tuesday, the filing said.

The Borger refinery is operated by Phillips in a 50-50 joint venture with Cenovus Energy Inc.