Qatar's Al Jazeera TV says it has come under cyber attack
DUBAI, June 8 Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera said on Thursday it had come under a large scale cyber attack.
HOUSTON May 20 Phillips 66's 120,200 barrels per day (bpd) refinery in Rodeo, California, reported flaring, according to a notice the refinery filed with California pollution regulators.
The San Francisco Bay-area refinery began a planned overhaul of a refining unit in late May, the company has said.
A refinery operates its safety flare when a production unit cannot normally process hydrocarbon feedstock either due to a malfunction or a planned overhaul.
NEW YORK, June 8 Oil prices rebounded slightly on Thursday from Wednesday's deep sell-off, in part because of a slowdown in U.S. production, after an unexpected surge in U.S. inventories and the return of more Nigerian crude caused the market to fall to one-month lows.