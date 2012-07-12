UPDATE 2-Spain's Santander rescues Banco Popular from collapse
* Rescue follows intervention by European authorities (Adds background, detail, Santander comment)
July 12 Phillips 66 reported maintenance at its 247,000-barrels-per-day Sweeny, Texas refinery which resulted in emissions from a coker flare unit and a gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) 3, according to a notice the refinery filed with state pollution regulators.
Emissions from the work lasted from Wednesday through Thursday, according to the notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
* Rescue follows intervention by European authorities (Adds background, detail, Santander comment)
SYDNEY, June 7 London copper traded lower on Wednesday as investors turned positive on equities after an initial flight to commodities ahead of key events unfolding this week.