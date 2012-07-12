July 12 Phillips 66 reported maintenance at its 247,000-barrels-per-day Sweeny, Texas refinery which resulted in emissions from a coker flare unit and a gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) 3, according to a notice the refinery filed with state pollution regulators.

Emissions from the work lasted from Wednesday through Thursday, according to the notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.