UPDATE 2-French regulator set to clear safety of EDF's Flamanville reactor vessel-report
* Final ASN ruling due in September or early October (Adds comment by ASN in paragraph 5, EDF share price)
HOUSTON, July 8 Phillips 66's 139,000 barrels per day Los Angeles-area refinery in Wilmington, California, was performing a planned overhaul which shut the hydrogen plant, according to a notice the refinery filed with California pollution regulators.
The work triggered flaring at the refinery and the release of sulfur dioxide, according to the notice filed with the California Emergency Management Agency.
* Final ASN ruling due in September or early October (Adds comment by ASN in paragraph 5, EDF share price)
HOUSTON, June 1 Exxon Mobil Corp investors will push to meet with oil company officials this summer to hash out elements of a climate-impact analysis following a shareholder vote calling for studies of technology and climate-related risks to its business.