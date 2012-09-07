* Teamsters vote Friday night on contract ratification
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, Sept 7 Members of the Teamsters Union
at Phillips 66's 238,000 barrel-per-day Bayway refinery in
Linden, New Jersey, will vote Friday on whether to ratify their
latest labor contract, as recommended by the union's executive
board.
Several quality of life issues including work rules,
overtime pay, and scheduling changes could lead some union
members to vote against the contract, according to a source
familiar with the situation.
If the contract is voted down there will not be an immediate
strike but rather a return to negotiations. The contract at the
refinery does not end until Oct. 1, but contract negotiations
began in June which provided a longer window for the talks.
Rich Johnson, a spokesman for Phillips 66, said the company
would prefer to wait until after the ratification vote before
offering any comment.
Bayway is the northernmost refinery along the U.S. Atlantic
Basin. Originally built in 1909 by John D. Rockefeller, it was
operated by Exxon for many years before passing through
several mergers and spinoffs to become an asset of Phillips 66.
Its nickname, "The Gasoline Machine," is derived from its
gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit, which at 145,000
bpd is the largest in the nation. It has the capacity to supply
half the gasoline used in New Jersey, the nation's 11th most
populous state.
Over the last year, three other regional refineries were at
risk of closure. The loss of half of the region's refining
capacity concerned high-level legislators who stepped in to aid
in brokering deals that kept two of the three running.