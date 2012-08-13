NEW YORK Aug 13 The sole crude oil unit at
Chevron Corp's Richmond, California, refinery may be
shut for at least four to six months due to "extensive damage"
from last week's fire, industry intelligence group IIR Energy
said in a report.
In the report issued on Friday that suggested the outage
could last twice as long as previously estimated, IIR Energy
said investigators have found serious damage in the cooling
towards, pipe racks and heater tower. Chevron has not provided
any timetable for resuming full operations at the
245,000-barrel-per-day plant, California's second largest.
IIR Energy also said that some of the plant's secondary
units are continuing to operate using feed stock stored at the
site, and that no decision had been made as to whether Chevron
would buy additional feed or shut the units during repairs.