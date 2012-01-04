TOKYO, Jan 4 Japan's Seibu Oil Co Ltd, a Showa Shell Sekiyu KK group refiner, plans to shut the 120,000 barrels-per-day crude distillation unit (CDU) at its sole Yamaguchi refinery for turnaround in 2012, an industry source said on Wednesday. The oil firm, which normally closes the unit once every four years for scheduled maintenance, will conduct a major turnaround for about a month from late August, the source said. The following table shows the company's CDU maintenance schedule for 2012. Capacity is shown in thousand barrels per day. Refinery Unit Capacity Shutdown period ----------------------------------------------------------- Yamaguchi No.2 120 from late Aug (about 1 month) ----------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)