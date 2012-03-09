HOUSTON, March 9 The coking unit at Shell
Oil Co's 145,000 barrel per day (bpd) Anacortes,
Washington, refinery was hit by a brief power interruption on
Tuesday, according to a notice filed with Washington state
pollution regulators and released on Friday.
A compressor was shut on the coker, which increases the
amount of refinable material from a barrel of crude oil,
according to the notice filed with the Northwest Clean Air
Agency.
Gasoline prices in the Pacific Northwest have been
increasing throughout the week due to a planned overhaul at
ConocoPhillips' Washington state refinery.