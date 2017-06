July 17 Royal Dutch Shell Plc's 145,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Anacortes, Washington, refinery reported an analyzer was down in sulfur recovery unit 3, according to a notice filed with the Northwest Clean Air Agency.

"Analyzer down on SRU3. Feed is to SRU4. May take more than 24 hours to fix analyzer," the filing said.

The incident took place on July 8, the filing said.