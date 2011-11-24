Poland's Tauron plans Eurobond worth up to 500 mln euros
WARSAW, June 14 Polish state-run power producer Tauron said on Wednesday it planned to issue a Eurobond of up to 500 million euros ($564 million).
CALGARY, Alberta Nov 24 Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) said it began maintenance at its 100,000 barrel a day Scotford refinery near Edmonton, Alberta, and that it expected flaring over the next day.
Shell said on a community information line message posted late on Wednesday that there would be no impact on production at the refinery. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones)
MELBOURNE, June 15 Eastern Australia's power grid will be stretched again if fierce heatwaves hit over the next two summers, despite recent government steps to beef up supply, the nation's electricty market operator said on Thursday.