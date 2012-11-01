Nov 1 Shell Oil Co said a product
storage tank emitted a release of hydrocarbons early on Thursday
at the company's manufacturing site in Deer Park, Texas.
"Our emergency response personnel arrived on the scene and
quickly stabilized the tank," company spokeswoman Kayla Macke
said. The size of the release was not known.
The company said it does not expect any offsite impact from
the incident.
The facility houses Shell's 327,000-barrels-per-day
joint-venture refinery.
The Deer Park refinery is the 11th largest in the United
States and is a 50/50 joint venture between Mexico's national
oil company Pemex and Royal Dutch Shell Plc's U.S. unit Shell
Oil Co, which operates the plant.