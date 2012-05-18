BRIEF-Pioneering Technology signs definitive partnership agreement with Innohome OY
* Pioneering Technology Corp - signing definitive partnership agreement with Innohome OY
May 18 Shell Oil Co said emergency personnel responded to a release at a sulfur unit at its 327,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) joint-venture Deer Park, Texas, refinery, according to a message posted in a community information line.
Earlier, Shell reported shutdown of an unspecified unit at the refinery on Thursday, according to a filing with the U.S. National Response Center.
* VBL Therapeutics awarded $2.5 million grant by the Israel innovation authority