March 7 Production units at Shell Oil Co's 156,400 barrel-per-day (bpd) San Francisco Bay refinery in Martinez, California, were not involved in an electrical power line fire on Tuesday, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.

The downed power line ignited a brush fire near the refinery, a Shell spokeswoman said. She declined to discuss the status of refinery operations. No injuries or damage were reported due to the fire.

Shell Oil Co is the U.S. unit of Royal Dutch Plc.