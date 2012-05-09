May 9 Shell Oil Co reported a compressor shutdown at Motiva Enterprises LLC's 234,700-barrel-per-day Norco, Louisiana refinery, due to a storm-related problem on Tuesday, in a filing with the U.S. National Response Center.

The upset resulted in flaring at about 05:40 pm local time, the filing said.

"The flare stack is currently smoking," it said.

Motiva is a joint-venture between Shell Oil and Saudi Refining.