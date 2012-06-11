June 10 Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it
was restarting an unspecified unit at its 100,000 barrel-per-day
Scotford refinery near Edmonton, Alberta, according to a notice
on a community information line.
The startup might result in intermittent flaring for the next
two days, the company said.
There was no production impact associated with the activity,
it added.
A small fire on Thursday had knocked off a production unit
at the adjacent Scotford oil sands upgrader facility.
Shell's Scotford facility consists of an upgrader and a
refinery. The upgrader uses hydrogen-addition technology to
upgrade bitumen into a wide range of synthetic crude oils. A
significant portion of its output is sold to the Scotford
refinery.
