(Company corrects facility to upgrader from refinery in 1st
paragraph)
CALGARY, Alberta, June 8 A small fire shut down
a production unit at Royal Dutch Shell Plc's Scotford
oil sands upgrader in Alberta on Thursday, though there should
be "no material impact on production," a spokesman said on
Friday.
The afternoon blaze at the 255,000-barrel-a-day plant was
quickly brought under control and other areas of the plant were
operating normally, Shell spokesman David Williams said in an
email. He did not provide additional details.
"The unit has been safely shut down and is secure," Williams
said.
