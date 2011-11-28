UPDATE 6-Oil settles up before API reports surprise U.S. crude build
CALGARY, Alberta Nov 28 Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO) said on Monday it began restarting units at its Sarnia, Ontario, refinery over the weekend after shutting them a week earlier due to a leak.
"The plant is operating per plan," Suncor said in an e-mailed statement.
The company shut the equipment at the 85,000 barrel a day refinery on November 20 after a small leak was discovered in a naphtha unit. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)
