CALGARY, Alberta Nov 28 Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO) said on Monday it began restarting units at its Sarnia, Ontario, refinery over the weekend after shutting them a week earlier due to a leak.

"The plant is operating per plan," Suncor said in an e-mailed statement.

The company shut the equipment at the 85,000 barrel a day refinery on November 20 after a small leak was discovered in a naphtha unit. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)