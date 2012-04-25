NEW YORK, April 25 Suncor Energy Inc shut down an unidentified processing unit at its 75,000 barrel per day refinery in Sarnia, Ontario after a pinhole-sized hydrocarbon leak was discovered on Wednesday.

"We expect minimal to impact to production," said Sneh Seetal, a spokeswoman for the refinery.

She said that the refinery began a safe and controlled shutdown of the affected unit and activated its response plan, which includes notification of neighbors and regulators.