NEW YORK, Nov 21 Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO)
reported a minor leak in a naphtha unit at its 85,000 barrel
per day refinery in Sarnia, Ontario, according to a community
information alert.
The leak occurred late Sunday evening and warning sirens
were activated for southern Sarnia, Aamjiwnaang First Nation
and Northern St. Clair. An all clear sounded early Monday
morning.
Onsite crew responded to the leak which was reported to
minor but further information on the type and quantity is not
available.
A representative from Suncor was not immediately available
for comment.