NEW YORK Nov 21 Suncor Energy (SU.TO) said on
Monday that it shut a unit at its 85,000 barrel per day
refinery in Sarnia, Ontario after a small leak was discovered
late Sunday night.
"The leak was contained and Suncor began a controlled,
safe, shutdown of the affected unit," said Sneh Setal, a
spokeswoman for the company who said an investigation was
underway to discover the root cause of the incident.
According to an e-mailed alert filed with the community, a
minor leak in the naphtha unit occurred late Sunday evening and
warning sirens were activated for southern Sarnia, Aamjiwnaang
First Nation and Northern St. Clair. An all clear sounded
early Monday morning.