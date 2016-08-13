Target in $18.5 mln multi-state settlement over data breach
May 23 Retailer Target Corp reached an $18.5 million settlement with 47 states and the District of Columbia over a massive data breach in late 2013.
(Corrects headline, lead to show facility was a terminal, not a refinery)
Aug 12 Several people were hurt on Friday in a flash fire at an crude oil terminal in southeast Texas, the local sheriff said.
Seven workers were injured at the Sunoco Logistics terminal in Nederland, Texas, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.
Four workers were taken by ground transport to hospitals and three were flown by helicopter to be treated for burns, the sheriff said.
The workers were injured while welding at the terminal, Marcus McLellan, a spokesman for the sheriff's office told 12News.com.
Company officials were not immediately available for comment. Crude oil, condensate, naphtha, base and extract oils are stored at the facility, according to the company.
"We would like to reassure the public that there was no danger to residents who live near the plant," the sheriff's office said. (Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
May 23 Retailer Target Corp reached an $18.5 million settlement with 47 states and the District of Columbia over a massive data breach in late 2013.
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 23 Brazilian stocks rebounded on Tuesday as investors hunted for bargains after a political scandal broke out last week, triggering a wide selloff. Still, concerns over the future of an ambitious reform agenda, seen as key to restoring Brazil's economic growth, kept a lid on market gains, with the real almost flat. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1.5 percent after losing 8.7 percent in the three previous trading days.