Aug 12 Several people were hurt on Friday in an incident at an oil refinery in southeast Texas, the local sheriff said.

Three or four people were injured at the Sunoco Logistics terminal in Nederland, Texas, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

The circumstances of the incident were unclear. Company officials were not immediately available for comment.

"There is currently no danger to the area around the plant," the sheriff's office said. (Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)