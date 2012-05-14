* Girard Point CDU seen up later this week

* Trade sources say Sunoco is selling in the market

By Janet McGurty

NEW YORK, May 14 Sunoco Inc is still in the process of repairing the fire-stricken crude distillation unit at its 335,000-barrel-per-day refinery at Philadelphia, and expects to start the feed to the unit either Thursday or Friday this week, a source familiar with refinery operations said on Monday.

A hole was discovered in the unit where the fire occurred last Thursday. The CDU is located in the Girard Point section of the refinery.

A spokesman for Sunoco was not immediately available for comment.

Trade sources said there is no impact on the physical gasoline market as the unit is expected to restart shortly.

"Sun is out selling so I guess it's all over," said one gasoline trader in the New York Harbor.

Talks are currently underway between Sunoco and private equity firm Carlyle Group for a joint venture to keep the refinery running.

The plant, the largest in the Northeastern U.S. as well as the nation's longest continuously operating refinery, is slated for shutdown at the end of July if no agreement is reached.