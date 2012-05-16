NEW YORK May 16 Sunoco Inc. will restart the fire-stricken crude unit at its 335,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Philadelphia later Wednesday, said a trade source familiar with refinery operations.

Following a fire last week, the crude unit at the Girard Point section of the refinery was closed after a hole was discovered in the unit.

Full rates were expected to be reached by the weekend, according to the trade source.

A company spokesman said Sunoco does not discuss daily operations at its refinery.