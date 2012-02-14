Feb 14 Sunoco Inc is running its 335,000 barrel-per-day refinery at reduced rates due to a supply problem, sources familiar with refinery operations said on Tuesday.

The refinery, which Sunoco had said earlier was ramping up rates to compensate for the closure of its neighboring Marcus Hook refinery, is awaiting a tanker of oil delayed by weather, sources said.

It is not quite clear how much rates were reduced. A company spokesman was not immediately available for comment.