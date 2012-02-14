Saudi Arabia says oil inventory drawdown to accelerate in coming 3-4 mths
ASTANA, June 11 A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.
Feb 14 Sunoco Inc is running its 335,000 barrel-per-day refinery at reduced rates due to a supply problem, sources familiar with refinery operations said on Tuesday.
The refinery, which Sunoco had said earlier was ramping up rates to compensate for the closure of its neighboring Marcus Hook refinery, is awaiting a tanker of oil delayed by weather, sources said.
It is not quite clear how much rates were reduced. A company spokesman was not immediately available for comment.
LONDON, June 9 Two weeks after an OPEC-led deal to extend oil output cuts until March, some OPEC delegates are questioning whether the agreement will be enough to reduce a glut in supplies and lift prices.