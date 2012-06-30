NEW YORK, June 30 Sunoco Inc restarted two units at the Girard Point section of its 335,000 bpd Philadelphia refinery after repairs were completed, according to a company filing with the city of Philadelphia Air Management Service.

Sunoco restarted the UDex unit on Friday, June 22 after mechanical repairs were completed. It restarted the cumene unit on Monday, June 25.

A UDex unit is a trademarked name for a unit that removes benzene and toluene from gasoline. Cumene is used as a chemical feedstock.

Last year, Sunoco said it was looking to sell or close the refinery as it exited the money-losing refining business. It has already closed the 178,000 bpd plant in Marcus Hook, several miles away from Girard Point.

Talks between the company and Carlyle Group to run the Philadelphia plant have been going on since April and a decision is expected very soon, according to sources familiar with the talks.

On Wednesday, the members of United Steelworkers Union local 10-1 and the two companies tentatively reached an deal on the labor agreement. The USW workers at the plant are expected to ratify the contract on Monday night, removing a hurdle to the deal going forward.

Still uncertain is the amount of funding the deal can expect from state and local legislators.