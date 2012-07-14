NEW YORK, July 14 Sunoco Inc restarted a
vacuum tower unit at the Girard Point section of its 330,000
barrel per day Philadephia refinery on Wednesday, according to a
filing with city environmental regulators.
In a filing made with the City of Philadelphia Air Management
Service, the company said the T-5 vacuum tower at the 137 crude
unit was started up on July 11. A vacuum tower is used to
process heavier feedstocks and crudes into lighter petroleum
products.
On July 2, Sunoco and Carlyle Group said they had formed a
joint venture -- Philadelphia Energy Solutions -- to keep the
refinery operating as Sunoco looks to exit the refining
business. The plant is the largest on the East Coast and the
longest continuously operating refinery in the U.S.