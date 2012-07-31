NEW YORK, July 31 Sunoco Inc plans to
restart the gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracker at its
330,000 barrel per day Philadelphia refinery on Tuesday, a
source familiar with operations said.
The FCC at the Point Breeze section of the refinery went
down for repair after power train problems on July 27.
The refinery is one of the two Sunoco had on the sales block
as it looks to exit the refining business. It formed a joint
venture with private equity group, Carlyle Group, to keep
the refinery running.
A company spokesman was not immediately available for
comment.