NEW YORK Nov 22 Sunoco Inc (SUN.N) has no restart time for the hydrotreater at the Point Breeze section of its 335,000 barrel-per-day Philadelphia refinery, trade sources said on Tuesday.

The unit was shut down on Nov. 15. A previous filing with Philadelphia city regulators said the unit would not be restarted until a mechanical problem was resolved.

A company spokesman was not immediately available for comment.