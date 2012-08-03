TOKYO Aug 3 Japan's Taiyo Oil Co Ltd is set to restart the 32,000 barrels per day (bpd) No.2 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its sole Shikoku refinery on Sunday as scheduled after planned maintenance.

The unit has been shut since July 15. The company also plans to restart the 25,000 bpd residue fluid catalytic cracker (RFCC), which has been undergoing scheduled maintenance from June 15, on Aug. 11, as planned, a company spokesman said on Friday.

Taiyo on Friday submitted a final report to the local government, detailing measures to prevent the recurrence of a small fire incident from near a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) spherical tank on June 27.

The fire burned a cable for measuring equipment, but there was no damage to the tank or impact to the refinery's refining operations, a company spokesman said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)