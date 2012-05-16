TOKYO May 16 Japan's Teiseki Topping Plant Co. shut a 4,724 barrels-per-day crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Kubiki plant in northern Japan on Wednesday for planned turnaround, an industry official said on Wednesday.

The CDU is set to be restarted on May 28, the source said.

The Teiseki Topping Plant, which belongs to the Inpex Corp group, Japan's top oil and gas developer, is the only refinery in the nation that processes domestically produced crude.

Inpex, the nation's top oil and gas explorer, plans to close the ageing Kubiki refinery, the nation's smallest, in mid-December, in line with a projected decline in domestic oil production. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs amd Miral Fahmy)